Man arrested, charged with kidnapping in connection to missing 7-year-old Hardin County girl

KENTON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection to a missing 7-year-old girl from Hardin County.

Court documents show Charles Castle was arrested on Friday and charged for allegedly kidnapping Trinity Hurt.

Hurt was last seen in her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

Hurt is 4-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas.

The city organized a community-wide search party Friday to look for Trinity at France Lake. City officials ended their search in the evening and will continue Saturday morning