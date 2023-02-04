Man arrested, charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Southern Orchards neighborhood

Columbus police responded to the 800 block of South Champion Avenue and found the 50-year-old victim unresponsive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of another man in the Southern Orchards neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Champion Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after a caller reported that a victim was "unresponsive and appeared to have been assaulted."

The victim, 50-year-old James Dawson Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, surveillance video obtained at the scene showed 39-year-old Rieko Leohner grab a knife from the kitchen. It then showed Leohner leave the area a short time later covered in blood.

Records say Leohner was arrested and later confessed to grabbing a knife from the kitchen, walking upstairs to Dawson's room and then stabbing him multiple times.

Columbus police said Leohner was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.