Ryan Littler, 22, was arrested on Thursday for the shooting death of Joseph Sprouse on Jan. 6.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Thursday for the murder of a man in Ross County.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said in a release that 22-year-old Ryan Littler was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office at around 10 a.m.

Lavender said Littler is charged with murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse on Rozelle Creek Road on Jan. 6.

His arraignment has yet to be scheduled.