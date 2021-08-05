Man arrested after pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Pickaway County

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s office received a call before 9 a.m. of a man who may have been under the influence at the Pilot Travel Centers truck stop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Pickaway County.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s office received a call before 9 a.m. of a man who may have been under the influence at the Pilot Travel Centers truck stop on US Route 23 at Pittsburgh Road.

The sheriff’s office then received a call from the Logan Elm Marathon minutes later about the same man inside a black Ford Fusion with an Illinois license plate. The caller said the man was passed out behind the wheel and was attempting to leave.

A deputy arrived as the vehicle was pulling out onto the roadway and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and led to a pursuit.

The pursuit went north into Circleville where the city’s police department then joined.

According to the sheriff's office, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed speed sticks to partially disable the vehicle.

The man later stopped in the area of Sheppard Road and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators learned the Ford Fusion belong to a rental company and the man was not authorized to drive it. No charges have been filed.