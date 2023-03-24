Sheriff: Grove City man arrested after crashing into cruiser, leading deputies on pursuit

Two occupants were taken into custody. One was later released after the sheriff’s office found that they were not an active participant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Grove City man was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Fayette, Madison, Pickaway and Franklin counties Friday afternoon, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office received a report that someone with a warrant was in a Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound on U.S. Route 62 from Highland County.

A deputy saw the vehicle near Rowe Ging Road and while attempting to catch up, he lost sight of the vehicle in traffic. He later spotted the suburban parked at the Anchor Baptist Church in Washington Court House.

After making contact with the two occupants of the suburban, the deputy identified one of them as 41-year-old Cory Rutter. The sheriff’s office says that after Rutter learned he had a warrant out of Franklin County for robbery, he fled the scene, almost striking two sheriff’s deputies on the scene.

The two occupants fled in the vehicle at a speed of more than 100 mph, according to the sheriff's office. While crossing the intersection of state Route 435 and Interstate 71, Rutter’s vehicle reportedly struck a sheriff's cruiser causing serious damage.

The vehicle continued west on state Route 435, crossed the median to go eastbound and then drove north on I-71 crossing through Madison, Pickaway and Franklin counties.

The sheriff’s office was joined in the pursuit by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Eventually, a Franklin County sheriff’s cruiser was able to stop the vehicle after it exited I-71 at Greenlawn Avenue.

Both occupants were taken into custody. One was later released after the sheriff’s office found that they were not an active participant.

Rutter was charged with felonious assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to comply with order or signal of a peace officer. Additional charges are under consideration, the sheriff’s office says.