Man in custody after special duty officer breaks up fight at Hilliard Dave & Buster's

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man was arrested after police said a special duty officer broke up a fight at the Dave & Buster's in Hilliard Sunday night.

Police said the altercation happened inside the business just before 11 p.m. on the 3600 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

Columbus police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the situation, dispatchers said. Videos and photos sent to 10TV showed the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on the scene.

A Hilliard police dispatcher told 10TV the fight was small and there were no transports to the hospital. Several viewers reported seeing dozens of police cruisers.