Police: Grandview man arrested after 107 marijuana plants found in home

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was arrested after police found more than 100 marijuana plants inside his Grandview Heights home.

Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Hilo Lane on Friday.

During the search, police said they found 107 marijuana plants. Police also found two rooms designed for plant growth, including LED grow lights, fans, filters and a filtration system.

Scott Kramer was arrested and charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana within a school zone, which is a second-degree felony.