Man, woman injured in shootout outside northeast Columbus Save-A-Lot

Police were called to the 2200 block of Mock Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were injured during a shootout in the parking lot of a northeast Columbus Save-A-Lot.

Columbus Police Lt. Larry Yates said there were multiple shooters but the two who were injured were innocent bystanders.

Officers were called to the shooting scene at the parking lot in 2200 block of Mock Road at around 2:50 p.m.

Police said the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition but Yates later said at the scene it appears both will survive their injuries.

Yates said police recovered several firearms including two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.