Man, 3 teens charged with murder in shooting of 16-year-old in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio — A man and three 16-year-old boys are now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another 16-year-old during a robbery.

On Jan. 26, Lancaster police received a call of a robbery and shooting at around 3:43 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Locust Street.

Officers found 16-year-old Haylen Tabor inside the apartment. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Police say Brandon McNally, 21, and three other 16-year-old boys robbed Tabor while wearing masks.

McNally was indicted Thursday in Fairfield on eight total charges including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

Amended complaints were also filed in court against the teenagers, Landon Spears, Austin Brown, and Connor Clark. Their charges mirror those of McNally's.

Last week, a Fairfield County judge set a $1.5 million bond for McNally on the aggravated robbery charge.