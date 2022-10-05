Records: Man accused of shooting 38-year-old several times in Linden

During an interview with detectives, 26-year-old Devon Robinson admitted to his role in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is charged with murder after court records state he admitted to his role in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month.

Devon Robinson, who was first identified as a person of interest, turned himself in to the Columbus Division of Police Tuesday on a warrant for a parole violation, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. During an interview with detectives, he admitted to his role in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. 23.

Copeland was found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died a short time later, with his death marking the 102nd homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said Copeland was standing in an alley south of East Hudson Street when he was confronted by a group of men. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Copeland multiple times. The group then fled the scene.

According to court records, surveillance video revealed that Robinson was the one who shot Copeland several times.

Earlier this week, police issued warrants for the arrest of 31-year-old Rayshawn Rogers, 34-year-old Christian Capers and 35-year-old Damon Capers in connection to Copeland’s death.

According to police, family and friends of Copeland believe he sold narcotics to Lithasha Streeter, which caused her death by overdose. Streeter is a possible relative of Rogers.

Additionally, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two other persons of interest that detectives would like to interview in Copeland’s death.