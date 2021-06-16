Man accused of trying to lure woman & children into vehicle outside Circleville daycare

Police said the woman and children were able to get to a home and call for help.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A man accused of trying to lure two children and a woman into a stolen car outside a daycare was arrested on Tuesday, according to Circleville police.

Police said the man blocked a woman and the children in on the sidewalk and tried to get them into the vehicle outside a daycare on South Pickaway Street.

Police said the woman and children were able to get to a home and call police.

Officers found the stolen vehicle parked nearby on Logan Street around 9:30 a.m.

A witness told police the man then left the vehicle on Logan Street and walked away, according to a police report.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the man in all black clothing and a baseball hat, police said.

Officers were then told a man matching that description. later identified as Wesley Stallworth of Xenia, was sitting on a porch at a home in the 100 block of Logan Street.

An officer who talked with him wrote in the report that Stallworth admitted to driving a car recently but would not provide a description of the car. Police said he was detained for questioning. An officer found keys belonging to the stolen vehicle in Stallworth's pocket during a safety patdown.

Stallworth was then taken to the police station where police said he answered questions incoherently.

Police said Wallworth was taken to the Pickaway County Jail where he refused to answer additional questions.

He is charged with three counts of attempted abduction and one count of receiving stolen property.