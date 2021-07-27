Man accused of killing 1-year-old daughter in north Columbus shooting charged with murder

Court documents with the Delaware County Pleas website show William Roberts, 28, has been formally charged.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting his 1-year-old daughter last week in north Columbus has been charged with murder.

Court documents with the Delaware County Pleas website show William Roberts, 28, has been formally charged.

On the evening of July 20, police said the shooting happened at a residence near Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road.

Police said Roberts shot a woman and their child inside the home before taking them outside and forcing them into a vehicle.

Roberts crashed the vehicle on Lazelle Road, got out of it and carjacked a vehicle, according to police.

Police said Roberts crashed the carjacked vehicle and tried running away, but was arrested by Franklin County deputies.

The shooting happened during what police are calling a domestic violence incident.

The child's mother was also shot but survived her injuries.