Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend arrested in Mansfield; woman still missing

Police say 33-year-old Melinda Davis was reported missing on Feb. 25.

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Richland County has been arrested but the woman is still missing.

The U.S. Marshals Service said John Mack Jr. was arrested Thursday.

Mack was wanted for the kidnapping of 33-year-old Melinda Davis.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Davis is still missing and they do not know where she is or her condition.

Shelby police took a report on Feb. 25 that Davis never arrived at a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, to which she was headed that morning.

Authorities say it's believed she was going to Mansfield to see Mack Jr.

According to the Marshals, law enforcement received information that Mack Jr. was in the Mansfield area.

Officers were able to find Mack Jr. and arrest him without incident.

Davis was driving her black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with an Ohio license plate number of JGZ8921.

Davis is 5-feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and pink flip-flops.

Davis has tattoos on both arms and wrists and on her right and left shoulders.