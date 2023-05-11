Records: Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for stabbing death of brother last year

Sakariya Hirad was taken into custody March 2022 and charged with the murder of his brother, 22-year-old Mohamed Hirad in north Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been found not guilty for the stabbing death of his brother last year by reason of insanity, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas documents.

Sakariya Hirad, 21, was taken into custody March 2022 and charged with the murder of his brother, 22-year-old Mohamed Hirad in north Columbus. According to court records, he underwent a mental evaluation in March 2023.

The incident happened March 14, when officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court. After arriving, officers found Mohamed suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.