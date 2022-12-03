Man accused of exchanging gunfire with police on I-71 appears in court

Jonathon Myers is charged with attempted aggravated murder in connection to the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of exchanging gunfire with Columbus police on Interstate 71 on Friday is appearing in court for the first time.

Police responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place around 10 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes.

At some point, Myers exchanged an unknown number of shots with police. Myers was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A review of incident reports revealed that Myers has been named in police reports dating back to 2010. Some of those alleged offenses included domestic violence, burglary and theft.