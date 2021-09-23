Man accused of abducting 6-year-old girl that prompted brief AMBER Alert arrested

Police arrested 38-year-old Wayne Kelso on Thursday. He is charged with domestic violence, assault and abduction.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police have arrested a man who prompted a brief AMBER Alert out of Grove City on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Grove City police responded to an apartment on Addison Drive in Grove City for a report of a missing 6-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the girl's mother and a representative with Franklin County Children's Services.

Children's services were there to start an investigation into the child's welfare due to a previous report of an assault at the apartment, police say. The suspect of the alleged assault was her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Kelso.

Police said the mother's boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Kelso, got upset that the agents were there. Kelso punched the mother in front of the service worker, took the 6-year-old girl and left in the mother's vehicle.

Detectives learned Kelso was on parole and his criminal history included domestic violence, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

An AMBER Alert was issued at 12:55 p.m. but quickly canceled after police said a relative of Kelso dropped the child off at the residence.

At 1:10 p.m., Grove City detectives found the mother's vehicle unoccupied in the area of Dakota Avenue.

While officers were still at the mother's apartment, the child returned to the apartment on foot. The child said she was dropped off by a relative of Kelso.

Shortly after that, Kelso went back to the mother's vehicle in the area of Dakota Avenue. Detectives followed the vehicle until Columbus police stopped him on High Street.

