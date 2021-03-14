Man, 16-year-old hurt in overnight shooting

Police say both victims walked in to local hospitals to get treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were hurt in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police, the teen was shot in the face. He walked into a local hospital and gave his name to staff members.

When the teen was questioned, he told police he did not know where the shooting happened or why he was shot. Authorities say the teen was given pain medication and was unconscious when detectives tried to interview him.

The 24-year-old man also walked into a local hospital. Police say he had been shot in the leg. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

The location where the victims were shot is unknown.

Police say due to the victims' relationship, the investigation is being handled as a single case.

Both victims are expected to recover.