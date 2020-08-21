Columbus Zoo announces male polar bear Lee is moving to new home

Lee arrived in Columbus from the Denver Zoo in November 2018.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Lee, a 20-year-old male polar bear, will be moving to a new home at another facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

His new location was not mentioned as the new facility has not announced Lee’s arrival.

He is the father of Kulu, who was born in November 2019. Kulu and mother Aurora are both still living at the Columbus Zoo.

The zoo says two care team members, two facilities team members and a staff veterinarian will travel with Lee to ensure he arrives safely.

The move was recommended the AZA Species Survival Plan, a program managed by the AZA to maximize the genetic diversity and increase the population sustainability of threatened and endangered species in human care.

The recommendation was made so that Lee can be a companion to a female polar bear at the new facility.