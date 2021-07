Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South Napoleon Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man has died after a shooting in east Columbus Monday afternoon, according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died just before 5:20 p.m., according to police.