Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau helps grant teen’s Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One teen’s wish of meeting Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau came true on Wednesday.

Alexandre, 17, is in remission after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020. He is now part of a study to see if exercise is a good way to recover from cancer.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his dream of meeting his idol, Gaudreau, became a reality.

Alexandre and his family traveled from New Brunswick, Canada to Columbus, Ohio to spend the day with Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets team.

Alexandre told the Blue Jackets that hockey was his passion before his diagnosis as he grew up playing the sport. The teen said that he’s inspired by Gaudreau and has been following him since he was drafted.

"When I started playing hockey competitively, I looked up to Johnny because I wanted to be like Johnny and play like him. He plays the exact same position as I was playing."

As part of the meeting, Alexandre was able to travel to Nationwide Arena, meet his favorite player and watch the team’s practice.

Gaudreau said the two spoke through FaceTime a couple of years ago and he's glad to see him in Columbus.

"You love playing hockey, but it's even cooler when you get to do things like this. I never take it for granted and I'll try to make his day as special as I can," Gaudreau said.

Katie Ferrell with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana said that Alexandre had never been to the United States or been to an NHL game before Wednesday.



"To be able to work with our Canada chapter and say 'yeah, come over, come to Ohio, we're so honored and we're so thrilled that you picked Ohio and that you love the Blue Jackets just like we do,' ... for them to have this multi-day experience to really be immersed in the culture here and meet his favorite player is so cool," Ferrell said.