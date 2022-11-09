Mail theft scam: How paying your bills through the mail could cost you thousands

Security experts say identity theft and crimes involving stolen checks in the mail have increased dramatically.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Your personal information could be in the hands of thieves running an underground criminal operation, making millions of dollars each month.

As 10TV's Andrew Kinsey uncovered, you could be a victim and have no idea until the damage is already done.

"I'm flabbergasted, it's going to take me a minute to process this," said Nolan Logan, a local victim of mail theft.

Andrew Kinsey caught up with Logan at his home last month and broke the news that he and his family were caught up in the mail theft scam.

His mother's payment to Columbus Gas was dropped into a USPS collection bin outside the Bexley post office. At some point, the check was stolen and later put up for sale on the dark web.

Here's how the scam works: Thieves will steal mail from either a mailbox outside someone's home or a blue collection bin. Checks found inside the envelopes are "washed" — meaning the ink is erased — so the amount and recipient can be replaced. Those blank checks are then sold online.

Thank's to 10TV's visit, Logan was able to stop payment on his mother's check before it could be washed and used.

The Postal Service has become a breeding ground for what experts are calling a "sophisticated underground criminal operation." It's a problem not only impacting the Columbus area, but cities nationwide.

"We're talking about hundreds of individuals who are involved in this type of crime in our country," said David Maimon, associate professor in the department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Georgia State University.

Maimon is the director of an evidence-based cybersecurity research group at the university. He and his team investigate crime trends involving identity theft and stolen checks, spending hours combing through thousands of social media channels, group chats and dark websites.

Maimon says identity theft and crimes involving stolen checks have increased dramatically.

"Our conservative estimates lead us to believe that between $18-33 million every month ends up in the criminals' hands," Maimon said.

Some experts and political leaders say very little is being done to stop the issue.

Last month, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Inspector General Whitcomb Hull urging them to take necessary steps to address the increase in mail theft.

"I definitely believe this is a crisis and if we're not attending to it soon, it will be too late to address it," Maimon explained.