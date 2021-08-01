Police investigating homicide at Madison Township home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Madison Township police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide at a home.
Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. Friday to the 5200 block of Harbor Boulevard in southeast Franklin County.
The original call was for a domestic disturbance with an injured person, according to Madison Township police.
The sheriff's office said the victim is a female but could not provide an age.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
Additional information was not immediately available.