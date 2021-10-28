‘I will bury you alive’: Madison County man sentenced for threatening abortion patients, activists

James David Hampton, 41, has described himself in the past on social media as a killer of “baby murderers.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Madison County man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for making death threats to victims associated with a non-profit organization that offers abortion services.

James David Hampton, 41, has described himself in the past on social media as a killer of “baby murderers.”

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and five years of supervised release for threats he made online last year. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Hampton searched “Abortion Support Network” on Facebook in August 2020 and made comments on the organization’s page threatening to kill those who used or advocated for its services.

In one of the comments, Hampton wrote in part, “I will bury you alive.” In other comments, Hampton claimed to know where victims lived and threatened to kidnap them and torture them “for information.”

Investigators found more than a dozen threats made by Hamtpon to at least 10 victims. Additionally, Facebook Live videos posted to Hampton’s profile showed him threatening to burn down abortion clinics and execute doctors in the streets.

Hampton was charged by a federal grand jury in April and pleaded guilty in June of this year.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Hampton is currently out on release but is subject to electronic monitoring of both his location and online activity. A spokesperson with the office added Hampton must self-surrender by a time and date provided by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The BOP told 10TV Hampton is not in custody and where he will self-surrender is not able to be released until Hampton arrives at the location.