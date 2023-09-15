Central Ohio farmer weighs in on fall crops ahead of apple, pumpkin picking season

Farmers at Lynd Fruit Farm said the crop is good this year, despite having to combat a few issues with spring hail and summer Air Quality Alerts.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We are still one week away from the official start of fall, but many central Ohio apple and pumpkin farms are getting busy. Farmers say the weather over the summer has created a great crop for this year.

“Everything from here on out looks really good! We’ve got a good crop, and at this point in the season we’ve really got some varieties that people really count on,” said Andy Lynd with Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala.

Lynd said the chilly mornings mixed with mild afternoons have created the perfect recipe for a crispy apple.

The farm had to combat a few issues with spring hail, and thankfully was able to dodge issues that came with the multitude of summer air quality alerts.

“If the smoke is coming through and it's heavy smoke, that would greatly impact especially vineyards! But that has not impacted us in a negative way at least that we can notice!” said Lynd.

Lynd explained typically apple and pumpkin crops are not impacted by air quality issues, unless they are close to the area where fires originate.