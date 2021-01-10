Ohio State to start Lyft Ride Share program at earlier time following student feedback

This is just one of many safety initiatives the university is implementing to keep students safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced Wednesday a new start time for its rideshare program in order to help increase safety measures on campus.

According to the university's website, the Lyft Ride Smart discount ride program will now be available from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The program originally started at 9 p.m.

The program allows students discounted rides around the university and the Short North Arts District.

University officials said the change is based on feedback from Ohio State students. President Kristina Johnson tweeted Wednesday that this is on top of other safety enhancements the university has recently put in place.

Safety Update: Discounted rides through Lyft Ride Smart are now available starting at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. The expansion, in response to student feedback, is on top of other safety enhancements already in place. Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/tcDa8Soe9h — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) October 13, 2021

Ohio State has provided students with personal safety devices that serve as alarms when triggered.

Johnson and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also announced an additional $20 million in funding toward campus safety initiatives over the course of the next decade.

The money will help allocate more campus security, lights along pathways, cameras and more.