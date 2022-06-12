Arson investigators looking into car fires outside apartments in northwest Columbus

Video obtained by 10TV shows flames overtaking one of the vehicles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire are looking into two car fires outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city. Police are also investigating reports of vandalism in that parking lot.

Columbus police and Dublin police were called early Tuesday morning to the 2300 block of Sawmill Place Boulevard. Residents at the Luxe at the Highlands reported hearing explosions and later reported finding cars on fire.

Fire investigators on scene told 10TV that tires were stolen off one car the day before. 10TV obtained a recent message sent to tenants at the complex which reported vandalism of cars nearby.

The apartment complex's ownership said extra police patrols would be at the complex.