Lululemon, Ohio State release new merchandise at campus bookstore

The crowd began gathering as early as 4:30 a.m. before the Barnes & Noble on North High Street opened at 8 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Saturday as The Ohio State University campus bookstore was preparing to open its doors to sell new merchandise, hundreds were gathered outside waiting in line.

What prompted the big gathering? The university’s collaboration with Lululemon, a popular men's and women’s activewear and loungewear company.

One student anxious to get a hoodie and merchandise for his mom told 10TV he was expecting a line like you would see at Best Buy on Black Friday.

“It’s about time we get this Lululemon, Ohio State collab,” Frank Fulco said. “We’ve been waiting for four years, and the day has finally come. I’ve been parked out here since six this morning.”

The new gear features sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings, sports bras, shorts, bags and more. An announcement was posted on the university’s Facebook page earlier this month saying, “You’ll find all your favorite Lululemon styles with custom embroidery and exclusive school colors.”

Another student, Gracie Mack, stood in line with her mom Chris as they awaited the launch. One of their biggest draws is the quality of the company’s clothes.

“I love Lululemon and the quality of it," Gracie said. "Why would you not come out here when they’re collaborating with your college?”

The initial launch is in-store only. An online launch will happen later in the fall.

