Luke Combs to headline 2022 Buckeye Country Superfest in July

Tickets for the event can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — County superstar Luke Combs will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in July.

Ohio State announced on Friday the festival’s return for its fifth year, set to take place July 23, 2022. According to organizers, Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record in 2019, when more than 55,400 music fans packed into the stadium.

Artists Cody Jinks, Jach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade will join Combs on the stage for this year’s performance.