Loved ones, members of Congress gather to honor life of former State Rep. Otto Beatty

His wife Joyce Beatty, former Columbus Mayor Andrew Coleman and at least a dozen Congress members gathered to honor the life of Otto Beatty Jr.

Loved ones, current and former central Ohio leaders and members of Congress gathered Friday afternoon to honor the life of Former State Rep. Otto Beatty Jr.

His wife, Rep. Joyce Beatty, announced her husband passed away last week at the age of 81.

During his funeral, Joyce emotionally spoke about her late husband, telling the crowd how much Otto loved his law practice, but also the love they had for each other.

"He loved me more than life and I loved him back more than life," Joyce said.

Former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman attended the funeral, speaking about how talented Otto was and the impact he had on the community.

"I've also seen Otto passionate. Passionate and insistent with what he believed in from the very first moment I met him," Coleman said. "He spoke about how Black people should support Black businesses."

Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Maxine Waters and about a dozen other congress members were also in attendance.

Otto served 18 years in the state legislature in addition to the special counsel to the State Attorney General. Beatty also served as president of the Franklin County Trial Lawyers Association and attorney for Black Elected Democrats of Ohio.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known at this time.