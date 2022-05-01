'Left a great mark': Loved ones, community pay final respects to fallen firefighter Tommy Rees

His loved ones say he was involved in his West Jefferson community in more ways than one.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — Tommy Rees was a husband, father, and firefighter.

His loved ones say he was involved in his West Jefferson community in more ways than one.

And on Wednesday, that community said goodbye for the final time.

The 38-year-old Jefferson Township Firefighter suffered a deadly heart attack while asleep working a 24-hour shift at the department.

Wednesday morning a funeral was held at Cypress Church in Galloway and a procession followed down Route 40 through West Jefferson to Pleasant Hill Cemetery where he was buried.

Those who knew him, like Beth McClelland, were along the route waving American flags.

“He loved his kids and his wife more than I think I've ever seen any person love his family,” said McClelland. “He provided so much service to our community, West Jeff.”

12-year-old Kendall (left) plays softball and Tommy Rees was her coach. She says this is “very sad” and she wants to support his family anyway she can. #10TV pic.twitter.com/FbBBn6GGMT — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) January 5, 2022

She said he was always helping out in any role he could. For 12-year-old Kendall Kaltenbach, he was her softball coach.

“He was the best,” she said. “When he coached us he always gives us support to try our best and it's OK to mess up.”

Kaltenbach is also a close friend of one of his daughters, who waved as she passed by inside the engine on her father's final ride.

A final ride watched by all the lives touched by Tommy Rees.

“You left a great mark on this world and God love you,” said McClelland.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department created an online fundraiser to support his family. You can find that information in our previous coverage here.