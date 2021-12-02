Love during the pandemic: How 2020 shaped three local couples’ weddings

10TV talked with three couples to learn how the past year affected their wedding plans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every couple’s wedding story is unique in its own way.

10TV talked with three local couples to learn how the past year shaped their wedding plans.

Each of the couples met under different circumstances.

“We met at a dance bar kind of place,” Tola Smith said in reference to meeting her husband Paul.

“We met on Bumble,” Alex Wright said about how he met his wife Brooke.

“We both worked at Hounddogs Pizza together,” Saray Boyer said when discussing how she met her husband Josh.

Add a pandemic to the story and it becomes quite the journey.

Tola and Paul Smith have been together for 12 years, but a month before their wedding was set to take place, COVID-19 hit Ohio.

“I was in a meeting and was like, ‘Guys, I have to go – I’m getting married right now. Wasn’t planning on it today but the mayor is waiting for us at the park',” Paul Smith said.

Instead of their original plans, the two said, ‘I do’ in a last-minute ceremony at a park with the mayor of Delaware; thus a special piece was added to their story.

Meanwhile, the Wrights had to scrap their original wedding plans and instead got married on New Year’s Eve with 175 fewer people.

“The only thing I missed from our small wedding was the dancing, because I do love to dance,” Brooke Wright said.



The Boyers didn’t want to push their big day back, so instead, Saray and Josh surprised their family with a pop-up wedding at their bridal shower.

So what do all of these weddings have in common? At the end of the day, the couples all celebrated their love despite the difficult year.

“I loved it,” Saray Boyer said. “It was a lot more intimate,” Josh Boyer said.

“We realized what was really important for our wedding to have and we ended up with more than what we were expecting,” Alex Wright said.