Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs.

“I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell.

His daughter Dee got a big hug from dad as soon as entered the passenger pick-up area.

For the O’Connors of Westerville, they couldn’t wait give a hug to their son Rory.

He and his girlfriend flew 22 hours from Hawaii where they were vacationing to get home for Thanksgiving.

“We're just excited to sit down watch some sports and eat some good food," said Kevin O’Connor.

Many of the families 10TV spoke to talked about how much time they’ve missed without their kids.

Emma Kowalski of Hilliard flew in from Boston and was waiting for her mom to pick her up.

“It's amazing I'm very excited to have her home. She's so far away and I’m glad the family is back together,” said Jamie Kowalski.

Because of favorable weather across the country, less than 1% of flight were cancelled ensuring those flying this holiday should make to the turkey dinner on time.