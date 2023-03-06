Fees waived for lost dogs at Franklin County Dog Shelter until July 10

With the anticipated increase of lost dogs arriving at the shelter during the holiday weekend, the shelter wants to ensure owners reunite with their dogs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center is waiving all lost dog reclaim fees and offering free microchips now through July 10.

With the anticipated increase of lost dogs arriving at the shelter and limited space to house them during the holiday weekend, the team at the shelter wants to ensure that they do everything possible to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

The owners of lost dogs can reclaim them from the shelter now through Monday, July 10 for free. In addition, each dog will receive a free microchip with lifetime registration before leaving the shelter.

If applicable, owners are responsible for paying the Franklin County Dog License and rabies vaccination fees as they are required by law and cannot be waived.

If you or someone you know has lost a dog, please visit the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Agency today.

To learn more about what to do if you have lost or found a pet, visit Pet FBI.

