Newark Catholic High School principal steps down amid calls for new leadership

NEWARK, Ohio — The principal at Newark Catholic High School is stepping down.

According to a letter sent to teachers and staff Friday, Beth Hill was asked to step down by Superintendent of Catholic Schools Adam Dufault.

A spokesperson for the diocese told 10TV the announcement comes after a full review of the culture and leadership at the high school. The spokesperson said the results determined that a change was needed and the first step was bringing in new leadership.

Dufault announced that Tonya Hawk will become interim principal and Ryan Aiello was appointed as interim assistant principal for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.

“I am confident in their proven leadership ability, their love for the Newark Catholic community and their dedication to your students,” he said.

Dufault also announced a committee will be formed in January to conduct a principal search.

Hill graduated from Newark Catholic in 1979. She studied history at Walsh College and received her Master's in sport administration at Kent State University.

The Newark Advocate reports that before becoming principal in 1997, Hill was a teacher, head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director at the high school.