London police decline to file charges in crash involving teen bicyclist and pickup truck

The 16-year-old boy who was on the bicycle is still in the hospital.

LONDON, Ohio — The London Division of Police announced Thursday that criminal charges will not be filed in connection to a crash that injured a 16-year-old boy.

On May 9, Landon Minor was riding his bicycle at the intersection of South Main and Center streets in London. Police said Landon crashed with a truck at the intersection.

Police said its investigation revealed Landon was not wearing lighting, was wearing dark clothing in low light conditions and entered the intersection against a red traffic signal.

The signal for the pickup truck driver switched from green to yellow less than two seconds before the driver entered the intersection, according to police.

Police previously released surveillance video of the crash.

Police said investigators found the truck was traveling 30 to 32 miles per hour when the speed limit is 35 mph.

Police also said the truck driver also decelerated shortly after the collision.

"Based on this information, along with the eye witness statement and surveillance video, there are no charges warranted against the driver of the pickup truck. While the investigation revealed the juvenile was at fault in the collision, no traffic related charges are being filed on the juvenile or the parent," police wrote in a statement on the department's app.

Leslee Townsend, the teen's mother who previously said she wanted charges filed against the truck driver, told 10TV she is not happy with the decision by the police department. She said her son is still hospitalized.

Townsend told 10TV she plans to file a civil suit in connection to the crash.

In its statement, the London Division of Police said it wanted to clarify some information that was being circulated:

The driver of the vehicle immediately called 911 and reported the crash.

An independent witness also stopped and stayed on scene.

The first officer on scene within 2 minutes of dispatch went directly to the injured party and assessed his condition.

Police said the boy was unconscious but was under observation from the time the first officer arrived until medics arrived and started treatment.

No one on the scene knew the juvenile and, in an attempt to identify him, his cell phone was utilized to call 911 by an officer, about 12 minutes into the event.

The phone was playing music with earbuds still attached to the phone when it was located near the juvenile.

The pickup driver was closely observed by officers during this investigation and no impairment was noticed