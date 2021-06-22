London kids selling lemonade to raise money for friend battling cancer

The father of one of the boys running the stand says they plan to be out in the 300 block of Pueblo Drive in London selling lemonade until 5 or 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LONDON, Ohio — To many kids, a lemonade stand might serve as a fun summer pastime. But to a group of kids in one London neighborhood, it’s a matter of throwing their support behind a friend battling cancer.

The group set up the stand on Tuesday in an effort to raise money for their friend Sean. At 14 years old, Sean is currently battling Ewing Sarcoma, according to a public blog titled SeanStrong.

In a post to Facebook, the City of London Fire Department encouraged people to stop by, saying, “Let’s get out and show them that their efforts are not going unnoticed.”