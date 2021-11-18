London City Council does not pass abortion ban

The ordinance would have made London a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn."

LONDON, Ohio — An ordinance that would have banned abortions in the city of London was not passed by London City Council Thursday night.

The legislation would also have designated London a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn."

Council members had discussed the legislation in committee meetings before bringing it up at the full council meeting Thursday.

The ordinance's sponsor, Anthony Smith, was the only member of council to vote yes for the legislation to pass.

If it did pass, abortion-inducing drugs and abortion clinics would have been banned as well.

Under the ordinance, it would have been illegal to help a woman to have an abortion.

London isn't the only city in Ohio that has discussed a move like this.

The cities of Mason and Lebanon, in southwest Ohio, passed laws similar laws.