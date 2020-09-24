Logan-Hocking school buildings on lockout after threats related to mask incident

LOGAN, Ohio — Buildings in the Logan-Hocking School District are on lockout after the district received non-specific threats related to last night's incident of a woman being handcuffed at a middle school football game for not wearing a mask.
District superintendent Monte Bainter said the lockout means that as a precaution, visitors are not allowed inside the buildings unless they have a very specific reason.
Bainter said it is "business as usual" inside the buildings.
The video of the woman being handcuffed spread online Wednesday.
Bainter confirmed the incident happened at a football game between Logan and Marietta.
The law enforcement officer seen in the video is the school resource officer who was on duty at the time, Bainter said.
10TV has reached out to the Logan Police Department for more information on this incident but has yet to hear back from anyone.