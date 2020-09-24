Logan-Hocking school buildings on lockout after threats related to mask incident

The superintendent said no visitors are allowed inside the buildings due to non-specific threats the district received.

LOGAN, Ohio — Buildings in the Logan-Hocking School District are on lockout after the district received non-specific threats related to last night's incident of a woman being handcuffed at a middle school football game for not wearing a mask.

District superintendent Monte Bainter said the lockout means that as a precaution, visitors are not allowed inside the buildings unless they have a very specific reason.

Bainter said it is "business as usual" inside the buildings.

The video of the woman being handcuffed spread online Wednesday.

Bainter confirmed the incident happened at a football game between Logan and Marietta.

The law enforcement officer seen in the video is the school resource officer who was on duty at the time, Bainter said.