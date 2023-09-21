Logan County residents to vote on drag queen ban in November

The ban would prohibit all "adult cabaret" performances from being performed on public property or in any location viewable by a minor.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — In November, Bellefontaine could be the first city in Ohio to ban drag shows in public.

If passed, a proposed ordinance would be enshrined as part of the city's zoning code regulating adult entertainment. It would prohibit minors from attending “adult-oriented exhibitions featuring male or female impersonators who provide displays and entertainment appealing to sexual interest,” including drag shows.

It would also block public drag show performances or drag shows in any location viewable by a minor.

Nearly 800 people signed a petition to put the measure on the November ballot.

People who oppose the measure said the language can be harmful.

A Columbus drag queen, who goes by Crunchwrap said, "The vagueness of the language in it is harmful to the trans community as a whole and gender non-confirming folks. For example, right now I have my nails painted and these are women's overalls and who is to say if that's drag or not?"

Reese S. Pieces is a drag queen and the show director of the Olive Tree in Bellfontaine. She manages most of the drag in Logan County.

"Drag is art. Drag is expression and drag is being able to live freely as yourself," she said "Essentially if that ballot measure passes, we lose drag in Bellefontaine."

The proposed ordinance has similar language to House Bill 245 proposed in the Ohio House which also seeks to prohibit drag queen performances in public. Representative Angie King is one of the bill's co-sponsors.

"We just want to provide a safe space for families where they can go and enjoy the park. The outdoors and not have their children be exposed to things they're not yet old enough to understand," she said.

Pieces argued that banning drag means taking away an artist outlet for many Logan County residents.