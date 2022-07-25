Police: 1 dead after argument leads to exchange of gunfire in southeast Columbus

Police said 33-year-old Stephon Moore was arguing with an unidentified male when there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the shots fired struck Moore.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was killed Monday evening after an argument led to an exhange of gunfire on the southeast side of Columbus.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road at 7:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 8 p.m.

According to police, Moore was arguing with an unidentified male when there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the shots fired struck Moore.

Moore's death is the 78th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting or the other person involved in the incident.