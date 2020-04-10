Local snack company aims high through Walmart Open Call event

The Snack Brigade wanted to give back to the community as the pandemic began affecting more and more people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 2020 has proven tough on the food and restaurant industry as a whole but for a local food brand, the Snack Brigade, this year has brought opportunity.

The company is based in Columbus at Easton and makes “better-for-you” snacks out of their Marion production facility.

While their products can already be found in some stores like Meijer and TJ Maxx, 10TV talked with one of the minds behind the brand about their next goal.

This week, the Snack Brigade was chosen as one of 4,800 applicants to showcase their business for Walmart’s Open Call event; one of just 10 applicants from Ohio, according to Andrew Ford, the vice president of sales and marketing at the Snack Brigade.

The Walmart Open Call is an opportunity for small businesses like the Snack Brigade to showcase their products on a larger scale.

The Snack Brigade crew received the good news that they will continue to the next phase of negotiations toward getting their products on store shelves.

When it comes to snacking in 2020, Ford told 10TV they’ve seen an interesting trend.

“When we look at the numbers, we’re actually seeing more and more snacking between the hours of seven and nine, which was never a thing before,” he said. “People are now looking for early morning snacks as long as they can find something that’s better for them.”

Ford also told 10TV that the Snack Brigade wanted to give back to the community as the pandemic began affecting more and more people.

The company first provided product to the Marion City School District as part of their school lunch program.

The Snack Brigade later adopted all three kindergarten classes at Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, buying out the school supply list for all 50 children, Ford said.

