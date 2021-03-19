Local restaurants counting on March Madness for business

It's not just the teams getting ready for March Madness but businesses are too.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — March Madness. It’s a time when people gather to cheer on their favorite team hoping they will advance.

That’s what local bars and restaurants are banking on. These establishments have gone through a devasting year with little business and some even closing up shop.

“Many restaurants are still down between 20 and 70 percent versus their numbers pre-pandemic” according to Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker.

Barker says March Madness Basketball could provide the boost these businesses need to stay alive. Bars and restaurants have been planning for this event for weeks now.

Ever since Governor Mike Dewine lifted some of the restrictions to allow people back into bars and restaurants, the industry has been slowly coming back but they’ve been waiting for March Madness for several reasons.

The biggest? This is an event that, unlike a football game, lasts several weeks with multiple games a day.

So these establishments are counting on people gathering and staying longer than normal to watch the games. They know that the longer customers stay…the more money they will spend.

Barker says, “This can help close that gap a little bit because a year ago if you remember we didn’t have it. Barker says restaurants are striving to get it right for this event.

They are making sure they have enough stock such as food and beverages. Last year when March Madness was canceled, because of COVID-19, many establishments were stuck with extra inventory they lost money on.

This time around they are looking to make maximum profits. “This is critical,” says Barker, and March Madness is an event that could make or break some of these restaurants especially with Ohio State and Ohio University in the picture.