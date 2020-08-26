Local Red Cross and AEP Ohio travel to Gulf Coast for relief efforts

This year, more shelters will be provided compared to previous to allow for fewer people so social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Twenty volunteers from the Greater Columbus Chapter of the American Red Cross have left the area to head to the Gulf Coast to prepare for the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Once the storm passes, the volunteers will be working closely with local emergency operations to provide supplies to those impacted by the storm.

This year, more shelters will be provided compared to previous to allow for fewer people so social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Masks and health screenings are also in their training protocols.

AEP Ohio is also headed south to help. Four hundred volunteers and workers will be leaving early Thursday morning to provide assistance.

The linemen will stop in Tennessee before heading for the coastline, leaving their family for about two weeks or more to get the job done.