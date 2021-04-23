Local organizations ramp up composting efforts to prevent food waste

SWACO Communications Manager Hanna Greer-Brown said every day about one million pounds of food is thrown into the Franklin County landfill.

Leaders at the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio are continuously working to better the environment by educating those living in central Ohio about things they can do to prevent food waste.

SWACO Communications Manager Hanna Greer-Brown said every day about one million pounds of food is thrown into the Franklin County landfill.

“On average, here in Franklin County, a family of four spends about $1,500 on food every year that they never eat. When you put that into perspective, we are talking about a mortgage payment or car payments. I mean that’s a lot of money that goes toward purchasing food that never gets eaten,” Greer-Brown said.

In honor of Earth Week, Greer-Brown is proving tips for people to use which can help reduce the amount of food that is wasted.

“There are some really easy things you can do today and maybe even after dinner tonight; you want to make sure you package those leftovers in single serving portions and then freeze them and that extends their life. It essentially gives you a ready to eat meal that you can eat in the future… and helps reduce that food from going into your trashcan,” Greer-Brown said.

She also suggests having a grocery list made before heading to the store to prevent buying more than you need and composting food. SWACO partners with several organizations in central Ohio to promote composting food and reducing food waste, among those partners are leaders and students at Columbus State Community College.

“We have 32 different workstations upstairs and each of those stations has it’s very own compost bucket so the students don’t even have to think about saving that waste, it’s second nature for them to just take it off their board and throw it under the table at the end of each class,” said Senior Director at Columbus State’s School Of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Joshua Wickham.

Wickham has helped organize the schools composting efforts in the new Mitchell Hall for culinary students.

“Our goal is every bit of food that comes through our doors leaves in someone’s person, that is the complete cycle and that’s really the ultimate goal. If we can’t get it in a person then we’re going to send it to somebody else or we’re going to compost it and deal with it as responsibly as possible,” Wickham said.

The College also sends extra food to those who need it and those at the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s the right thing to do and really it’s easy, it’s not a hard thing and anything that we can keep out of the dumpster is a win,” Wickham said.