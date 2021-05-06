Local organizations and breweries help to provide items for single mothers on Mother’s Day

Local Lo, helps find and organize volunteer work and donation drives in Columbus initiated the drive by reaching out to several breweries to help collect items.

Local Lo, a company that helps find and organize volunteer work and donation drives in Columbus initiated the drive by reaching out to several breweries to help collect items.

“I thought single moms don’t get to have a day off, they don’t get to spoil themselves because they’re more worried about their kids more than thinking, ‘I’d really like a coffee today or I’d like to get this candle and write in a journal,” said Local Lo representative Amanda Montgomery.

Montgomery herself was raised by a single mother which is why she thought to do this for other moms.

Wolfs Ridge brewing, Parsons North brewing, The Nicolas, Land-Grant Brewing, and others have helped to collect self-care items for single moms. The month-long donation drive will end May 6th and items will be donated to mothers at Motherful, a Co-op that partners with organizations to bring resources to single mothers.

Lisa Woodward and Heidi Howes co-founded Motherful in 2018. They said their goal is to build a community where single parents could rely on each other for support.

“All the moms would come together and eat and then we would circle up and have a roundabout where we discussed different topics moms can talk about how they need support, we talk about resources that we have and it just started that way,” Woodward said.

Motherful now helps provide support and resources to 200 mothers in central Ohio.

“Having people ask me, ‘What is it that you need and what resources did you need?’ at the time nobody was asking me that so a place where you can get that and have that community it was really important,” said mother Keleema Poles.

Donations and partnerships over the years have helped these mothers create homes for their families.

“There’s been home goods that have been donated, I was able to decorate my living room because of the groceries that I was able to get from them twice a week, I’ve been able to have a three-month emergency savings fun because I’ve been able to save,” said mother Ciera Shanks.

These mothers say Motherful and other organizations who have helped them allow them to sit and reflect on what they need most to keep their families healthy.

“For our children to have moms who are a little more relaxed, who are a little more calm and have a little more capacity to show up lovingly for them... to put that out there into the community for them to say we care about mom‘s self-care, it’s not about self it becomes about the entire community,” said mother Tifani Kendrick.