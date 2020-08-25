Local organization helps women entrepreneurs during pandemic

The Women’s Small Business Accelerator told female business owners they’re prepared with extra mentoring opportunities and COVID-19 relief dollars.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio small businesses have felt the impact of the economic downturn tied to the pandemic, but a local organization is poised to help female entrepreneurs.

10TV's Laura Borchers followed the program as it launched in the spring of 2020 and now looks at how that program has progressed.

Mary McCarthy said the program has now accrued about 30 women business powerhouses around Central Ohio who are willing to volunteer their time to support younger business owners through dark waters.

“They have an expertise that comes from having been through a variety of highs and lows over the years,” said McCarthy.

“Mentoring begins with conversation. These women owning businesses feel overwhelmed, fearful. You can’t share those feelings with employees or sometimes even family. They need someone to talk to," McCarthy said.

McCarthy says the WSBA’s mentor program has helped women owning small businesses, like the owner of the business VIP Supreme Staffing.

"We were out trying and trying to find capital and it was getting tight trying to make payroll. It was laying heavy on me and I had to go to my friend Brittany several times and say ‘Brittany can I borrow money so we can hit payroll’,” said VIP Supreme Staffing Founder Mercedez Pickens.

Pickens reached out to the WSBA and found support. She also worked with her mentor to brainstorm ways to grow and rebrand her company.

She’s now preparing to launch more of her medical staffing services that directly relate to home health and medical care.

There have been some hard weeks as the business has grown, but she remains committed. She says she and her business partner, Brittany Cosby, work to thoroughly vet and train the people they hire.

"We did reach out to the WSBA and Mary has been very helpful when the resources are available to her,” said Cosby.

The Founder of Belly Dance Meditation and the Shimmy Cure, Allison Kenny, said the WSBA helped keep her afloat.

"It's Columbus’s way of giving us the resources that we can pass on to help the women I employ,” said Kenny.

“In turn we’re able to help more people all over with the Shimmy Cure. It really does heal women from the inside out. It heals soul wounds, grief, divorce, and depression after childbirth, all these things."



Kenny said her business began when she felt a sudden inspiration to share her musical and dance talents.

She launched her own online course to reach out to others with belly dancing for curing, realigning and for fun.

But as her business grew, she needed assistance. She applied for the WSBA’s COVID Relief Grant to help pay the women she used to promote and maintain her business, including photographers, virtual assistants and social media specialists.

Kenny was awarded a $10,000 grant.

If you would like to consider finding a mentor, click here.