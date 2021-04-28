Local health expert encourages people not to miss second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC says about 8 percent of people have missed getting their second vaccine shot.

This week marks one month since everyone 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio, which means many might be in between first and second doses.

Adam Negley, the Pickaway County Health Commissioner, says most symptoms are pretty mild and go away in the next day or so.

“The side effects of the second vaccination, while they might happen, they're incredibly less severe than side effects of some serious complications of COVID-19, like being on a ventilator or receiving intubation or something like that,” said Negley.

Negley says a few have chosen not to get the second dose of their vaccine, but he says that's not a good idea.

“We know there's some protection after the first dose, because your body is beginning to react to the vaccine, we don't know how much and we don't know how long it lasts,” said Negley.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are more than 90% effective, but Negley says the clinical trials for both vaccines were based on two doses. But, if your second appointment has passed, he says you should still sign up.

“Even if you wait longer than a few days or a few weeks, you do not need to restart the series and get a first dose again,” said Negley.