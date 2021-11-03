Local Girl Scouts send water to states devastated by winter storms

Girl Scout troops 6154 and 5925 stepped up to help people in the South.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Local girls are making an impact where it's needed on a big scale.

This week, thousands of people in the South are still without drinking water after the devastating winter storms that hit areas like Texas and Mississippi.

In just nine days, the girls and their troop volunteers collected enough water to send two semis to those areas in need.

A truck filled with bottled water, donated by Niagara Bottling in Gahanna, arrived at the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin on Monday, with the help of BBI Logistics, which provided the truck, according to Micki Young, a troop volunteer and mother of two Girl Scouts.

Using remaining money, the Girl Scouts were able to provide another truck load of water, which is on its way to Jackson, Mississippi.

"I was just shocked," Young said. "Here (my daughter) is carrying like 100 some pounds of water and then every day it was like a couple more boxes would come and then the cases started showing up on the front porch."

Young's two daughters, Amara and Cora, saw the need and were happy to help.

"We have all this water here and we're like, 'Oh, well, we can donate some of this because we have so much," Amara Young said.

Cora Young told 10TV that the volunteering was fun; something they could readily do while they learned from home through their district's current hybrid learning model.

"It was fun to get all the packs of water out of the trunk and carry them over to the boxes and watch them ship it off in the trucks," she said.

The water that reached Austin, Texas was well received.

On Monday, Central Texas Food Bank's CEO, Derrick Chubbs tweeted about the donation saying in part, "Thank you girls, for your character and making the world a better place."

.@CTXFoodBank received an 18-wheeler full of water from @GirlScoutsOH Troops 6154/5925. It's needed here in Texas. Board Chair, Stephen Portner, & I were on hand to pull the door & hold your very nice sign. Thank you, Girls, for your character & making the world a better place 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FUel3b3PYj — Derrick Chubbs (@DerrickChubbs) March 8, 2021