Local News

Local Fraternal Order of Police holds press briefing Thursday

Credit: WBNS-TV
Fraternal Order of Police President Keith Farrell

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police held a press briefing Thursday.

FOP President Keith Farrell talked about "the current state of affairs in Columbus."

There has been an increase in violence in the city, with 85 homicides as of August 12.

The latest homicide investigation involves a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

A work group has started meeting to choose a Civilian Review Board.

The review board would serve as an investigatory body and it would possibly have a say in discipline for police officers.

City leaders have said they hope to have a review board in place by the end of the year.