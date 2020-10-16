Local farmers preparing for potential frost

Two local farmers are getting their crops ready for the coldest air of the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place across parts of Central Ohio Friday night and into the weekend for the potential damage to plants.

Two local farmers in Central Ohio are preparing differently for the chilly weather.

Schacht Farm Market, just a few miles southeast of Columbus, has around 15 acres of sunflowers, pumpkins and other seasonal vegetables.

Lisa Schacht, one of the owners, spent Friday covering her green beans and sunflowers which were just reaching peak readiness.

She has found that a cold snap also gives some of her greens a more intense flavor.

Andy Lynd also thinks a bit of cooler weather does his orchard well.

Andy is one of the owners of Lynd Fruit Farm which is known for their hundreds of acres of pumpkins and apples this time of year.

Andy finds that the cold weather does not seem to bother his pumpkins or apples.

If anything, some cooler mornings actually help enhance the flavor of some apples.